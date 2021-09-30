NORTH ADAMS — Izzy LaCasse is officially the fifth girl at McCann Tech to reach 100 career points. She scored four goals on Thursday as the Hornets ran away from Westfield Tech 5-0.
Camryn Belisle added McCann's fifth goal and Addie Hayer finished with an assist.
Keira Lennon stopped seven nets as the Hornets improved to 5-0-1 on the season.
———
Westfield Tech 0 0 — 0
McCann Tech 2 3 —5
Wahconah 6, Hoosac 0
CHESHIRE — Lily Robb and Olivia Gamberoni each scored twice as the Warriors rolled past Hoosac Valley.
The match was tied for the majority of the first half until Robb scored an unassisted goal with roughly 12 minutes left until the break. Robb scored again four minutes later and Molly Shippee sent a Sydney Drane pass to the back of the net later in the half.
Wahconah led 3-0 at the break and Gamberoni scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Emma Belcher and Anna Naef assisted on the goals.
Daniella Barry ended the scoring in the 52nd minute with an unassisted goal.
Hurricane keeper Emma Meczywor saved 13 shots on the night.
Hoosac Valley will host Ware on Friday and Wahconah plays at Pittsfield on Monday.
———
Wahconah 3 3 — 6
Hoosac Valley 0 0 — 0
Mount Greylock 1, Mount Anthony 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — Livia Morales was the difference as the Mounties won their fourth-straight game with a shutout of Mount Anthony.
Lily McDermont found Morales just after halftime for the game's lone goal.
Lexi Gerow saved 12 Mount Greylock attempts. Meanwhile, Emma Newberry earned four saves in net for the Mounties.
"It was a great win for Greylock and we're looking forward to a rematch against Springfield Central on Tuesday," coach Tom Ostheimer said.
Springfield Central took the first matchup 3-1 back on Sept. 13 and Tuesday's match will be at 4:30 p.m. in Williamstown.
———
Mount Anthony 0 0 — 0
Mount Greylock 0 1 — 1
Hopkins 8, Lee 0
LEE — Mia Puleri finished with 6 saves but the Wildcats struggled to get the offense going on Thursday.
Tia Fyden scored five times and Anna Dyjach added two more for the visitors. Keeper Cassidy Fyden stopped eight shots in the net for Hopkins.
———
Hopkins 5 3 — 8
Lee 0 0 — 0
Lenox 3, Northampton 1
NORTHAMPTON — Aliza Munch scored in the fifth minute and the Millionaires came away with a road win on Wednesday.
Sofia Ciaglo tied the match with a Northampton goal in the 31st minute, but Lenox scored two unanswered to take the victory.
"It took us a little bit to find our groove in the second half," Lenox coach Brian Seminara wrote in an email. "Northampton is a tough team and played with grit through every play. Jenny was able to take advantage of the slick grass playing surface and send a hard and low shot past the keeper for the go-ahead goal, but it wasn't until Medeja's insurance goal that we felt some relief of pressure."
Jenny Collins broke the tie in the 50th minute on a Solia Herndon-Schmid assist. Medeja Rudzinskaite finished the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 72nd minute.
Ella Hull saved seven shots for the Millionaires.
———