GREAT BARRINGTON — Monument Mountain picked up a shutout victory over visiting Drury on Tuesday afternoon.
The 4-0 win was the Spartans' second of the season and second by way of the clean sheet.
Abby Kinne scored twice to bracket a big afternoon for Monument. She broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, before Ari Rave sent the Spartans into halftime with a 2-0 lead.
Olivia Ruggiero scored four minutes into the second half, and Kinne put the game on ice in the 63rd minute.
Kinne now has three goals in three games for the 2-1 Spartans. The Blue Devils fall to 0-2.