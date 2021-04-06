meghan kinne (2).JPG

Megan Kinne and Monument Mountain knocked off Drury for their second win of the Fall II season on Tuesday.

 MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

GREAT BARRINGTON — Monument Mountain picked up a shutout victory over visiting Drury on Tuesday afternoon.

The 4-0 win was the Spartans' second of the season and second by way of the clean sheet. 

Abby Kinne scored twice to bracket a big afternoon for Monument. She broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, before Ari Rave sent the Spartans into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

Olivia Ruggiero scored four minutes into the second half, and Kinne put the game on ice in the 63rd minute.

Kinne now has three goals in three games for the 2-1 Spartans. The Blue Devils fall to 0-2.