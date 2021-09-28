WESTFIELD — Izzy LaCasse and Molly Boyer made up most of the Hornet offensive on Tuesday.
A winner could not be decided, though, as Westfield Tech and McCann Tech tied 2-2.
Boyer connected with LaCasse for goals in each half.
Keira Lennon earned nine saves in net for the Hornets (4-0-1).
———
McCann Tech 1 1 — 2
Westfield Tech 2 0 — 2
First Half — MT: LaCasse (Boyer); WT: Dubovaya (unassisted); WT: Sagon (unassisted).
Second Half — MT: LaCasse (Boyer).
Saves — MT: Lennon 9; WT Deland 14.
Chicopee Comp 2, Pittsfield 1
CHICOPEE — Chicopee Comp’s Kaitlyn Gilhooly finished with a goal and an assist as the Generals fell on the road.
Tess Tierney broke through for Pittsfield with an unassisted goal midway through the second half.
Meanwhile, Gilhooly set up Taryn Carriveau for a goal before later scoring on an Alexis Boulanger assist.
It’ll be a quick turnaround for Pittsfield, which will play at Westfield today.