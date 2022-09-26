LEE — The Wildcats got in the win column on Monday, starting their week the right way with a brace from Jenna Simone and a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Goalkeeper Bella Lovato made four saves for the clean sheet.
Lee moves to 1-3-1.
LEE — The Wildcats got in the win column on Monday, starting their week the right way with a brace from Jenna Simone and a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Goalkeeper Bella Lovato made four saves for the clean sheet.
Lee moves to 1-3-1.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.