Goalie kicks

The Lee defense kept Hampden Charter off the board on Monday in a home win.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

LEE — The Wildcats got in the win column on Monday, starting their week the right way with a brace from Jenna Simone and a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Goalkeeper Bella Lovato made four saves for the clean sheet.

Lee moves to 1-3-1.

Hampden 0 0 — 0
Lee 4 0 — 4
First Half
L — Jenna Simone (Ella Macchi), 5:23; L — Simone (Sophie Herman), 19:02; L — Mia Puleri, 21:25; L — Macchi, 35:16.
Saves
