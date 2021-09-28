LENOX — The Millionaires never let Chicopee get off the ground on Monday, sending the Pacers back east with a 2-0 defeat.
Lenox scored twice in the first 30 minutes and then made it stand up over the final 50.
"The entire second half was just a battle," wrote coach Brian Seminara in an email. "Being down two goals, Chicopee took some more risks offensively, sending numbers forward, and luckily our defense and midfield was up to the task. Our work-horses in the midfield: Jenny Collins, Rihana Patel, Medeja Rudzinskaite, Mary Elliot and Maddi DiGrigoli really made the difference."
Ella Hall earned the shutout with eight saves for Lenox. She also assisted on the Millionaires' opening goal, and eighth-minute struck from Aliza Munch.
Munch then had the helper on Solia Herndon-Schmid's insurance tally in the 30th minute.
"After a shot on our own goal, Ella Hall punted the ball high up to Aliza to set her free on a breakaway," wrote Seminara. "After that, Lenox started to find their groove and we possessed for large portions of the half."
The Millionaires improve to 5-2. Munch has nine goals on the season.
Mount Everett 4, Hopkins Academy 2
SHEFFIELD — Mount Everett bounced back from Saturday's defeat at the hands of visiting Lenox, defending its home turf against Hopkins.
Emily Steuernagle scored twice and the Eagles led 4-0 before the Golden Eagles' Tia Fyden knocked in a pair late in the second half.
"The girls rose to the occasion and played a more complete game all around today," coach Josh King wrote in an email. "The forward line continues to apply pressure which is great and getting the early goal helped with momentum and confidence. Overall, everyone had a great game, and we withstood the constant pressure at the end by Hopkins to seal the win."
Emma Goewey made 10 saves in the win. Hopkins got 10 saves from Cassidy Fyden. Mount Everett improves to 5-2-1.
Allison Steuernagle scored the opener on a feed from Julianna Valentini in the second minute. Chevelle Raifstanger doubled Hopkins up 2-0 on a Mariah Broderick assist in the 24th and then Emily Steuernagle scored her first on an assist from Allison Steuernagle seven minutes before halftime. Raifstanger has eight goals on the year.
The Eagles have a stiff test against unbeaten Drury on Wednesday in Sheffield.
Monument Mountain 0, Granby 0
GREAT BARRINGTON — Monument Mountain played to a scoreless draw against visiting Granby in a Central League contest on Monday.
The Spartans are now 2-1-4 and travel to face Mount Greylock Tuesday afternoon.