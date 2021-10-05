LENOX — The Millionaires showcased just how far they've come since a razor-thin win at Granby about a month ago. On Tuesday night at home, the Lenox girls dispatched those same Rams 5-0.
Jenny Collins notched a pair, Solia Herndon Schmid had two assists and Mary Elliot was the engine, as Lenox shut out its Western Mass. rival.
Elliot assisted on Collins' opener in the 26th minute, and then scored herself two minutes later. She added two more assists in the second half as the Millionaires ran away with it.
"The Lenox girls came out hard and within the first ten minutes Granby settled in and played its game and started possessing the ball more and more," wrote Lenox coach Brian Seminara in an email. "After a quick timeout midway through the first half to recollect ourselves, Jenny Collins opened up the scoring with an assist from Mary Elliot and the Lenox girls did not stop.
"Allie Lamm came into the game for Lenox to help hold down the midfield and that freed up Mary offensively for some very dangerous attacks."
Molly Knight and Reeva Patel added goals for Lenox.
———
Granby 0 0 — 0
Lenox 3 2 — 5
First Half
L — Collins (Elliot), 26:00; L — Elliot (Herndon-Schmid), 28:00; L — Knight (Herndon-Schmid), 32:00.
Second Half
L — Collins (Elliot), 58:00; L — Patel (Elliot), 64:00.
Saves — G: Gabby Walz 15; L: Ella Hall 7
Mount Greylock 6, Springfield Central 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties got revenge for Sept. 13's 3-1 loss with a big performance against Springfield Central on Tuesday.
Mount Greylock saw six different student-athletes score and it started with Livia Morales in the 24th minute. Lexi Politis was credited with the assist and later scored in the second half. Meanwhile, Morales assisted on two goals in the second half.
"It was good to play Central again after losing to them early in the season," Mount Greylock coach Tom Ostheimer said. "I'm proud of how the girls responded against a good team with some quick goals. It was an all-around good game for Mount Greylock."
The Mounties return to action on Thursday and will host Ware in Williamstown.
———
Springfield Central 0 0 — 0
Mount Greylock 3 3 — 6
First Half
MG: Morales (Politis), 24:00; MG: McDermott (Lopez), 28:00; MG: Skavlem (unassisted), 33:00.
Second Half
MG: Politis (Morales), 51:00; MG: McWeeny (Morales), 60:00; MG: Dowling (Galvez), 78:00.
Drury 10, Lee 0
LEE — Kayla McGrath scored four goals and Shaylee Lawson added two more in a big win for the Blue Devils.
Izzy Moore, Julia Albright and Elli Miles all sprinkled on goals as Drury improved to 9-0-1 on the year. McGrath is up to 24 goals on the year and added another two saves in the win.
Brooke Bishop stopped six shots in the Drury net. Lee keepers Mia Puleri and Maddie Kotek combined for 17 saves.
Both teams are off Wednesday before hitting the pitch on Thursday. Drury hosts Pioneer Valley and Lee will travel to Taconic.
———
Drury 6 4 — 10
Lee 0 0 — 0
First Half — D: McGrath (Miles), 8:00; D: McGrath (Kingsley), 11:00; D: Miles (McGrath), 23:00; D: Lawson (McGrath), 26:00; D: Saunders (Kogut), 32:00; D: Moore (Kogut), 38:00.
Second Half — D: Lee own goal, 45:00; D: McGrath (Miles), 48:00; D: McGrath (LaCasse), 52:00; D: Lawson (Russell), 67:00.
Wahconah 0, Hampshire 0
DALTON — The Warriors and Red Raiders played to a scoreless draw over 80 minutes on Tuesday.
Wahconah moves to 4-4-1 on the year. The Warriors are at Chicopee on Thursday before returning to Dalton for a showdown against Monument Mountain Saturday night.
———
Hampshire 0 0 — 0
Wahconah 0 0 — 0
Palmer 4, Hoosac Valley 0
PALMER — The Hurricanes dropped a road match to the Panthers.
"We lost 4-0, but it was a great game," Hoosac coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. "The girls were doing a lot of nice things on the field.
"They played a much more controlled game and were finding the open players and making some great connections."
Emma Meczywor saved 13 shots in net for Hoosac Valley.
The Hurricanes hit the road to play Central on Thursday.