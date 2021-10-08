LENOX — The Millionaires led at halftime, but back-to-back goals late by Northampton allowed the Blue Devils to leave Berkshire County with a 3-3 draw.
The senior tandem of Solia Herndon-Schmid and Mary Elliot got Lenox on the board first and delivered the goal that put the hosts in front 3-1 in the second half. Herndon-Schmid scored the opener 9 minutes into the game off an Elliot assist. Leading 2-1 at the break, Herndon-Schmid returned the favor with a feed to Elliot in the 52nd minute. Elliot added a second assist to a three-point day.
The Millionaires defeated Northampton a week prior on the road 3-1. This time around, the Blue Devils weren't having it.
"We played a hard fought, back-and-forth game, second half they came out hard and were hungrier than us for the ball," wrote Lenox coach Brian Seminara in an email. "Last week, Northampton was without Chloe Denhard, and the team definitely had more success with her speed and size on the front line. Ultimately it was a great game that went fairly back and forth. These are the games we want to prepare ourselves for a run in the tournament."
Northampton scored twice in succession in the 65th and 66th minute through Sofia Ciaglo and Denhart for the tie. Denhart scored twice.
———
Northampton 1 2 — 3
Lenox 2 1 — 3
First Half
L — Herndon-Schmid (Elliot), 9:00; N — Denhart (unassisted), 17:00; L — Collins (Elliot), 38:00.
Second Half
L — Elliot (Herndon-Schmid), 52:00; N — Ciaglo (Heafey), 65:00; N — Denhart (UA), 66:00.
Saves — N: Caroline Riordan 10; L: Ella Hall 11.
Chicopee Comp 3, Wahconah 1
CHICOPEE — The host Colts proved too much for Wahconah on Thursday.
Chicopee Comp jumped to a 2-0 lead, before Olivia Gamberoni put the Warriors on the board in the 14th minute. That was all the offense Wahconah could muster.