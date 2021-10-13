NORTH ADAMS — Undefeated McCann Tech improved its record to 9-0-1 by scoring three second-half goals to beat visiting Smith Academy.
Izzy Lacasse had two goals and an assist for the Hornets. Goalkeeper Keira Lennon made 11 saves.
———
Smith Voc 1 1 — 2
McCann Tech 1 3 — 4
Goals — McC: Lizzy Lacasse 2, Camryn Belisle, Molly Boyer. SV: Megan Courtney, Madison Clark.
Assists — McC: LaCasse, Addie Hayer, Jazzmyn Valego.
Saves — McC: Keira Lennon 11. SV: Maggie Lauder 10.
Drury 2, Hopkins Academy 1
HADLEY — Hannah Lacasse’s goal in the 71st minute broke a 1-1 tie and gave the 12-0-1 Blue Devils a hard-fought win over host Hopkins Academy.
After a scoreless first half, Drury’s Maddie Saunders and Hopkins’ Tia Fyden traded goals before Lacasse’s game-winning tally.
Brooke Bishop had eight saves for the Blue Devils.
———