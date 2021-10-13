McCann celebrates a goal

McCann' celebrates their third goal in the first half of a match against Putnam in North Adams on Tuesday.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — Undefeated McCann Tech improved its record to 9-0-1 by scoring three second-half goals to beat visiting Smith Academy.

Izzy Lacasse had two goals and an assist for the Hornets. Goalkeeper Keira Lennon made 11 saves.

———

Smith Voc 1 1 — 2
McCann Tech 1 3 — 4
Goals — McC: Lizzy Lacasse 2, Camryn Belisle, Molly Boyer. SV: Megan Courtney, Madison Clark.
Assists — McC: LaCasse, Addie Hayer, Jazzmyn Valego.
Saves — McC: Keira Lennon 11. SV: Maggie Lauder 10.

Drury 2, Hopkins Academy 1

HADLEY — Hannah Lacasse’s goal in the 71st minute broke a 1-1 tie and gave the 12-0-1 Blue Devils a hard-fought win over host Hopkins Academy.

After a scoreless first half, Drury’s Maddie Saunders and Hopkins’ Tia Fyden traded goals before Lacasse’s game-winning tally.

Brooke Bishop had eight saves for the Blue Devils.

———

Drury 0 2 — 2
Hopkins 0 1 — 1
Second Half
D — Maddie Saunders (Elli Miles), 47th minute. HA — Tia Fyden (Megan Jolly), 57th minute. D — Hannah Lacasse (Saunders), 71st minute.
Saves — D: Brooke Bishop 8. HA: Cassidy Fyden 13.