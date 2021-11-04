NORTH ADAMS — The Hornets busted out with four goals in the second half to pull away and win an MIAA state tournament game in the preliminary round on Thursday.

McCann Tech eliminated Innovation Academy 6-2, advancing to take on No. 7 Tahanto in the Division V bracket. The Hornets are the 26th seed, and IA was 39.

Camryn Belisle and Izzy LaCasse worked off each other to perfection, with the former netting a hat trick and LaCasse racking up a goal and two assists in the win. Belisle had an assist as well.

The game was tied 2-2 at halftime, before goalkeeper Keira Lennon and the Hornets defense shut out the visitors the rest of the way. Lennon made 11 saves.

Madie Durocher and Emily Feder also scored for McCann Tech. The Hornets travel to Tahanto for a game on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Wahconah 2, Easthampton 0

DALTON — The Wahconah girls got an opening-round bye in the Division IV tournament, but wasted no time getting their first game in against No. 20 Easthampton.

The 13th-seeded Warriors were itching to get going in the state bracket, and it showed with a goal just 21 seconds into the match. Olivia Gamberoni struck off an Elena Iovenio feed in the opening seconds of play, and it was smooth sailing from there for Wahconah. Iovenio scored herself later in the first half in the 16th minute, with Lily Robb on the assist.

From there, the defense locked it down in front of goalkeeper Eva Eberwein, who pitched the playoff shutout in net for the Warriors. Wahconah advances to the Round of 16, where they will matchup against either No. 4 Millbury or No. 29 Blackstone Millville, some time next week. That Round of 32 game isn't being played until Saturday.