NORTH ADAMS — It's been three games and the Drury girls have yet to be scored upon.
The Blue Devils took down visiting Lee 8-0 on Monday evening, behind a Kayla McGrath hat trick.
Brooke Bishop made two saves to secure the clean sheet for Drury (3-0)
McGrath scored first in the 15th minute with the game's opener. She doubled up just a couple minutes later on an assist from Julia Albright. Her third tally came right out of the second half gates.
Sam Kogut added a pair of goals, while Hailey Kingsley had a goal and two assists. Elli Miles notched one of each. Hannah LaCasse accounted for the final strike on a feed from Alyssa Russell.
Lee (1-1) got 10 saves from Bella Lovato.
Mount Everett 6, Hampden Charter 0
SHEFFIELD — A pair of Emmas in net was enough to keep Hampden Charter off the board and deliver Mount Everett another shutout win.
The Eagles (2-1-1) got two saves from starting goalkeeper Emma Goewey and eight more from Emma Wilson in relief to hold down the visitors.
Offensively, Hudah Ngoy Nkulu picked up a pair of goals. She opened the scoring just six minutes in when finishing off a feed from Emma Stewart. Mariah Broderick doubled the lead in the 13th minute, and Emily Steuernagle tripled it seven minutes after that.
Ngoy Nkulu's brace came in the 27th minute to help send the Eagles into halftime up 4-0.
Julianna Valentini and Chevelle Raifstanger finished off the scoring in the second half with goals.
Katelynn Mersincavage made 12 stops for Hampden Charter.
"Good overall game for the girls today. Good job passing and distributing the ball to teammates," wrote Mount Everett coach Josh King. "A lot of our goals came from that additional pass that we have not been capitalizing on lately. Hampden Charter fought till the end which was great to see as an opposing coach. I applaud their coach for keeping those girls in the game until the end."
Palmer 7, Hoosac Valley 0
CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley had no answers for visiting Palmer on Monday.
The Hurricanes (0-4) are still in search of their season's first goal.
Palmer got a hat trick from Maddy Theriault and goals from CHarlotte Theriault, Gwen Dugann, Gianna Perry and Ava Theoclis.
Emma Meczywor made 8 saves in net for Hoosac, before giving way to Mallory Mazzeo, who stopped three shots.
"We are struggling to score goals and find a rhythm," wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. "Palmer played a great game."