WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock got two second-half goals from Lilly McDermott to pull away from and put away visiting Mahar on Thursday afternoon.
The Mounties opened their season with a 4-0 win over the Senators. McDermott, Lucy Igoe and Molly Sullivan all came away with two points in Game 1 of the fall.
The Mounties led 1-0 at halftime, after Jane Skavlem started the season off with a strike at 5 minutes, 20 seconds of the opening period. Igoe had the feed on that one, and then added an insurance tally of her own a couple minutes into the second half with a Sullivan helper.
From there it was the McDermott show, as she scored unassisted in the 60th minute, before heading home a well-placed corner kick by Sullivan with eight minutes to play.
In her varsity debut between the pipes, Mai O'Connor made two saves to earn the clean sheet.
"Great way to start the season," said Mounties coach Tom Ostheimer. "Mahar is a team we've struggled against the last few years, so it was good to get up early and get a few more to make it more comfortable. Some solid defensive play coupled with some great combinations."
Maddie Lloyd made five saves and McKinley Drew had four, splitting time for Mahar.
Drury 9, Gateway 0
HUNTINGTON — The Blue Devils brought their A game to Gateway on Thursday, rolling up nine goals in a runaway win.
Senior Elli Miles scored 40 seconds into the game and the floodgates opened. Kayla McGrath scored twice more before five minutes had gone by, the second of which on a feed from Miles. It was 7-0 by halftime.
Alyssa Russell had two goals, while Reagan Cornell had a goal and an assist. Hannah LaCasse and Sam Kogut scored in the second half. Madison Saunders and Hailey Kingsley added assists. The Blue Devils also benefit from a Gateway own goal.