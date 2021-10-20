LEE — Lily McDermott, Lucy McWeeny, Nora Lopez and the Mounties look ready for playoff soccer following a big 10-0 win over the Wildcats.
McDermott, McWeeny and Lopez each scored twice. Lucy Igoe, Maire Scanlon, Maggie Brody and Mackenzie Sheehy all joined in on the scoring frenzy.
Karlie Dowling was responsible for creating two Mount Greylock goals.
Mai O'Connor had two saves for Greylock and Lee keeper Bella Lovato stuffed 13 shots.
Lenox 1, Chicopee 0
CHICOPEE — Solia Herndon-Schmid's goal was all the Millionaires needed to escape Chicopee with a win on Tuesday.
Aliza Munch created the game-winning shot with an assist in the 49th minute.
"Our first match against Chicopee was a very close 2-0 win for Lenox, and this game was no different," Lenox coach Brian Seminara wrote in an email. "Chicopee came out very hard on their senior night and home crowd. Most of the play throughout the game was in the middle of the field. Lenox had some spells of possession but struggled to get past Chicopee's defense and goalie. Chicopee was especially dangerous on counter-attacks."
Ella Hall kept Chicopee in line with 12 saves.
The Millionaires host Mount Greylock on Friday.