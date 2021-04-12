PITTSFIELD — It took almost 40 minutes for Pittsfield to break through the Hoosac Valley defense, but once the Generals did get on the board, they were off to the races.
Allie Schnopp scored with three minutes left in the first half, and then in the second minute of the second half to catapult PHS to a 5-0 win on Monday afternoon at Kirvin Park.
Schnopp's pair were followed by a natural hat trick from senior Emery Sime that turned a 1-0 halftime lead into a runaway. Sime scored first on a Jamie Duquette assist at the 46:31 mark, just five minutes after Schnopp's second came off a Randi Duquette helper.
Sime also scored at the 51-minute mark, and then again with a Keegan Vittum helper at 65:10. Tasha Ely-Lynde also had an assist in the game.
It was Sime's second hat trick in three games, giving her eight total goals, as the Generals improved to 3-0. Two of the three PHS wins have been shutouts.
Hoosac Valley drops to 1-4.