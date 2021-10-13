PITTSFIELD — Allie Schnopp’s hat trick wasn’t enough to decide a winner against Longmeadow, as Pittsfield fought to a 3-3 draw against the Lancers.
The Generals (0-9-2) were up until Longmeadow tied things up with three minutes left.
Schnopp started the scoring in the first 10 minutes and had Pittsfield up 2-1 at the half.
———
Longmeadow 1 2 — 3
Pittsfield 2 1 — 3
McCann Tech 7, Commerce 4
SPRINGFIELD — The Hornets hit the road and packed some extra offense for a match against Commerce.
The two sides combined for nine goals in the first half and Izzy LaCasse closed with another hat trick, her third in three games. She joins Addie Hayer, Emily Feder, Molly Boyer and Emma Dupuis as Hornets who earned assists in the win.
Molly Boyer, Camryn Delisle, Jazzmyn Valego and Madeline Durocher joined McCann Tech’s scoring party with goals.
Keeper Kiera Lennon finished with six saves in net for the Hornets. McCann Tech (8-0-1) plays at Sci-Tech on Thursday.