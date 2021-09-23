LENOX — Mary Elliot’s hat trick powered the Millionaires to a bounce-back 3-0 win at home over Southwick.
Elliot scored two goals in the first half, Medeja Rudzinskaite earned an assist in the 29th minute and Molly Knight set up the second goal eight minutes later.
“It was great to see the ladies come out hard and respond to a tough game on Tuesday,” Lenox coach Brian Seminara wrote in an email. “We’re hoping to take this momentum into the weekend when we travel to Everett and beyond.”
Jocelyn Fairfield set the table for Elliot’s final goal, which came in the 44th minute.
Ella Hall had two saves in net for the Millionaires.
Lenox plays Mount Everett on Saturday.
Mount Everett 5, Pioneer Valley 1
NORTHFIELD — Chevelle Raifstanger netted a hat trick in a road win for the Eagles.
Emily Steuernagle assisted on two goals. Julianna Valentini scored Mount Everett’s only first-half goal.
“We came out a little flat today, Pioneer took advantage of some of our miscues and found the back of the net first,” Mount Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. “After our timeout girls picked up the pace of play and started getting better touches on the ball.
“We were able to break through more in the second half with Chevelle netting three goals on some good feeds by her teammates.”
May Liebenow found the back of the net in the second half and Hudah Ngoy Nkulu assisted on Raifstanger’s final goal.
Keeper Emma Goewey had six saves for the Eagles.
Lee 8, Gateway 0
LEE — The Lee girls soccer team could not miss on Thursday, scoring eight goals in a shutout of Gateway.
Carina Brown started the scoring eight minutes into a game, which came from an Emma Puleri assist. Puleri wasn’t done, scoring a minute later.
Brown, Caroline Maloney, Leanna Driscoll and Taylor Salice each added goals throughout the half as the Wildcats led 7-0 at the break.
Ella Macchi scored with five minutes left, bumping the lead to eight. Bella Lovato had four saves in the Lee net.
The Wildcats will play at Hampden Charter at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Drury 10, Hampden Charter 0
NORTH ADAMS — Kayla McGrath netted a hat trick as the Blue Devils ran away from Hampden Charter.
Hailey Kingsley followed McGrath’s second-minute goal with one in the fourth minute, coming from an Elli Miles assist.
Hannah LaCasse scored two goals in the first half, Miles and Maddie Nesbit also added first-half goals.
Maddison Houghtaling netted a shot in the 67th minute and Miles got her second goal of the day in the 71st. Brooke Bishop and McGrath each saved a shot in the Drury net.
Drury will play at Hoosac Valley on Friday.