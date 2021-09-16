NORTHAMPTON — Scoring five times in a game is quickly becoming a trend for McCann's Izzy LaCasse.
Five goals against Smith Vocational, following five goals against Putnam on Tuesday, helped the Hornets to a 7-3 win over Smith Vocational.
Molly Boyer and Cameron Belisle added McCann's other two goals in the win. Of the seven goals, six were scored off an assist for the undefeated Hornets (3-0).
Belisle, LaCasse, Addie Hayer and Emma Dupuis each registered on assist. Boyer, meanwhile, closed with two dimes to pair with her goal.
McCann is off until Tuesday's home match against Commerce.
Monument Mountain 1, Southwick 0 (Wednesday)
SOUTHWICK — Ava Gamberoni found Abbey Dohoney and that was all the Spartans needed on Wednesday night.
Monument Mountain improved to 2-0-1 on the year with Dohoney's goal.
The Spartans are back at home on Friday and will host Northampton at 6:30 p.m.