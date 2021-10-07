PITTSFIELD — The Wildcats got the best of Taconic in a 6-3 win on Thursday.
Caroline Maloney and Emma Puleri netted two goals each for Lee. Puleri created opportunities for Bella Kotek and Ari Hall, adding two assists to the stat sheet.
Bella Lovato stopped 13 shots in net for Lee.
Mount Everett 3, Gateway 0
SHEFFIELD — Mariah Broderick scored twice in the first half as the Eagles took care of business against Gateway.
Allison Steuernagle set the tone with a goal less than two minutes into the game. Emily Steuernagle made the play happen with an assist. She also assisted on Broderick’s second goal.
“We did a much better job today of moving the ball, finding open teammates, and moving to space when needed which has been one of our talking points consistently,” Mount Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. “The girls have been playing really great soccer lately which is great to see from the sidelines and hopefully we continue making those improvements as the tournament gets closer.”
Emma Wilson made three saves in the net for the Eagles.
Mount Everett improves to 8-2-2 on the year and will make a trip to Lee on Oct. 13.
———
Gateway 0 0 — 0
Mount Everett 3 0 — 3
First Half — ME: A. Steuernagle (E. Steuernagle), 1:30; ME: Broderick (unassisted), 7:30; ME: Broderick (E. Steuernagle), 15:00.
Saves — G: Rivera 7; ME: Wilson 3.
Mount Greylock 2, Ware 1
WILLIAMSTOWN — A second-half push by the Mounties was the difference against Ware.
Mount Greylock trailed until Lily McDermott knotted the game at one with an unassisted strike in the 42nd minute. The game reminded tied until Livia Morales broke through the defense in the 75th minute.
The Mounties pushed the tempo on offense but Ware’s Cassandra Pendleton kept up with the action for most of the night, closing with 22 saves.
Mount Greylock hosts Granby on Saturday.
———
Ware 1 0 — 1
Mount Greylock 0 2 — 2
First Half — W: Davis (unassisted), 7:00.
Second Half — MG: McDermott (unassisted), 42:00; Morales (unassisted), 75:00.
Saves — W: Pendleton 22; MG: O’Connor 4.
McCann Tech 7, Smith Vocational 2
NORTH ADAMS — Izzy LaCasse netted her second hat trick in as many games as the Hornets controlled from start to finish against Smith Vocational.
Emma Dupuis scored twice, Molly Boyer and Svea Lawson got on the board with a goal each. Camryn Belisle assisted on three goals in the win.
McCann Tech keeper Keira Lennon closed the match with 10 saves.
The Hornets improves to 7-0-1 on the year and plays at Commerce on Tuesday.
———
Smith Vocational 2 0 — 2
McCann Tech 3 4 — 7
Drury 8, Pioneer Valley 1
NORTHFIELD — Elli Miles recorded a hat trick as the Blue Devils pushed their win streak to three at Pioneer Valley.
Hailey Kingsley scored the game's first two goals to give Drury a 2-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game.
Kayla McGrath scored two goals in the first half as the Blue Devils led 5-0 at the break.
Miles scored twice in the second half to solidify the hat trick. Madison Saunders picked up her eighth goal of the year in the 65th minute.
Two goals and an assist for McGrath has her up to 99 points in her varsity career. Drury's next game is at home on Tuesday against Mount Greylock.
———
Drury 5 3 — 8
Pioneer Valley 0 1 — 1
First Half — D: Kingsley (Saunders), 4:00; D: Kingsley (McGrath), 9:00; D: Miles (penalty kick), 11:00; D: McGrath (LaCasse), 20:00; D: McGrath (unassisted), 39:00.
Second Half — PV: Saviano (penalty kick), 47:00; D: Miles (Bishop), 51:00; D: Miles (Lloyd), 55:00; D: Saunders (Bailey), 65:00.
Saves — D: Bishop 0, Rivard 1; PV: Unaitas 23.
Hampshire 4, Pittsfield 2
PITTSFIELD — Hampshire scored four goals in the second half to pull away from the Generals.
Randi Duquette gave Pittsfield an early advantage late in the first half. Allie Schnopp was credited with the assist.
Tess Tierney created a shot for Taylor Vidoli, setting up Pittsfield's second goal of the night. Ella Forest scored three straight goals to power Hampshire’s second-half offense.
The Generals host Longmeadow on Tuesday.