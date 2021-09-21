NORTH ADAMS — Four games into the 2021 season, and the Drury girls soccer team still has not given up a goal.
Brooke Bishop had seven saves on Tuesday afternoon as the Blue Devils beat Hopkins Academy 2-0.
The only goal Drury, now 4-0, needed came in the first half. Kayla McGrath scored an unassisted tally in the 10th minute. Madison Saunders netted a goal in the second half for the Blue Devils.
———
Hopkins 0 0 — 0
Drury 1 1 — 1
First Half
D — Kayla McGrath (unassisted), 10:00.
Second Half
D — Madison Saunders (Elli Miles), 66:00
Saves — H: Cassidy Fyden 13. D: Brooke Bishop 7.
McCann Tech 6, Commerce 2
NORTH ADAMS — McCann Tech improved its Tri-County League record to 4-0 with a 6-2 win over Commerce.
Izzy LaCasse had four goals and two assists for the Hornets. Leala Samuel scored both goals for Commerce.
———
Commerce 1 1 — 2
McCann 5 1 — 6
Goals — McCann: Izzy LaCasse 4, Molly Boyer, Madie Durocher. Commerce: Leala Samuel 2.
Assists — McCann: LaCasse 2, Cameron Belisle, Sophie Reid.
Saves — Commerce, Goodrow 10. McCann, Keira Lennon, Chloe Whitman 3.
Monument Mountain 3, Chicopee 3
CHICOPEE — Avery Raifstanger netted her first goal at the varsity level as the Spartans tied Chicopee on Tuesday.
It was a back-and-forth battle as Monument took the lead twice, just for Chicopee to storm back and even the match.
Abbey Kinney scored the game’s first goal for the visiting Spartans (2-0-3) and it came off an Abbey Dohoney assist.
Raifstanger scored off an assist from fellow freshman Jade Nelson. Olivia Rugeiro scored Monument’s third goal, coming from a Lili Sprague assist.
The Spartans will host Monson on Thursday.