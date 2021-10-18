SHEFFIELD — Pioneer was no problem for the Mount Everett girls on Friday night.
Two goals from Hudah Ngoy Nkulu and two more from Emily Steuernagle had the Eagles flying to a 5-0 win.
"Our girls kept moving forward with momentum and great gameplay," Mount Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. "The girls have been working hard all season and are starting to see the benefits of those efforts in the game."
"Tonight was senior night so for our four seniors Mariah Broderick, Hudah Ngoy Nkulu, Emma Stewart, and Lexi Tomascak this was a nice way to send them out with a win."
Stewart assisted on Steuernagle's first goal. Keeper Emma Goewey had seven saves for Mount Everett.
The Eagles travel to Hopkins on Monday.
———
Pioneer 0 0 — 0
Mount Everett 2 3 — 5
First Half — ME: Ngoy Nkulu (Emily Steuernagle), 7:00; ME: Emily Steuernagle (Stewart), 36:00.
Second Half — ME: Allison Steuernagle (unassisted), 52:00; ME: Ngoy Nkulu (Valentini), 56:00; ME: Emily Steuernagle (unassisted), 75:00.
Drury 7, Hampden Charter 0
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Madison Saunders set up an Elli Miles goal 15-minutes into action against Hampden Charter and the Blue Devils never looked back.
Hannah Lacasse scored twice and Miles earned assists on three goals for Drury. Keeper Brooke Bishop halted six shots.
The Blue Devils are now riding a six-game winning streak and host Taconic on Tuesday.
———
Drury 3 4 — 7
Hampden Charter 0 0 — 0
First Half — D: Miles (Saunders), Saunders (LaCasse), Felix (Miles).
Second Half — D: LaCasse (unassisted), Cornell (unassisted), LaCasse (Miles), Saunders (Miles).
Hoosac Valley 3, Central 2
CHESHIRE — The season's first win has officially turned into a winning streak for the Hurricanes.
Hoosac Valley trailed early but did enough as three different players found the back of the net.
"Another great win for the girls," coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. "They are playing well and are working together nicely."
Maryn Capiello, Bree Costine and Ashlyn Lesure all scored. Mallory Mazzeo, Tia Kareh and Alena Rehill earned assists for Hoosac Valley.
Keeper Emma Meczywor saved 10 shots. The Hurricanes host Mount Greylock at Renfrew on Monday.