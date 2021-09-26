CHESHIRE — Kayla McGrath added six more goals to her resume in a 10-0 win over Hoosac Valley on Friday.
Maddison Saunders, Elli Miles and Hannah LaCasse each scored in the match. Saunders assisted on three goals and Miles created two more scoring opportunities.
Brooke Bishop managed a shutout in net for Drury.
The Blue Devils play at Berkshire Community College against Taconic on Monday. Hoosac is at Mahar on Wednesday.
Drury 6 4 — 10
Hoosac Valley 0 0 — 0
First Half — D: Miles (Saunders), 1:04; D: McGrath (unassisted), 5:24; D: LaCasse (unassisted) 17:45; D: McGrath (Saunders), 20:29; D: McGrath (Kingsley), 22:31; D: McGrath (unassisted), 25:13.
Second Half — D: Kingsley (Saunders), 43:37; D: McGrath (Miles), 44:50; D: McGrath (Miles), 58:48; D: Saunders (unassisted), 64:25.
Agawam 4, Pittsfield 1
PITTSFIELD — Agawam's offense was too much for the Generals to overcome on Friday.
Pittsfield trailed 2-1 at the half, Allie Schnopp scored for the Generals on a penalty kick in the 24th minute.
Jasmine Small saved seven shots in net for Pittsfield.