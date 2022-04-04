GREAT BARRINGTON — The Monument Mountain girls, who reached the Western Massachusetts Division III girls tennis semifinals last spring, opened the 2022 season with a 5-0 win over visiting Pittsfield.
The Spartans won all four contested matches, and got the final point because the Pittsfield team did not field a No. 2 doubles squad.
Monument's Marti Cunningham set the tone when she scored a 6-0, 6-0 win over Riley Laurent for PHS.
———
Singles
1. Marti Cunningham def. Riley Laurent 6-0, 6-0; 2. Isabella DeFelice def. Marley Fitch 6-1, 6-0; 3. Stella Brex def. Abby Szymantski 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1. Bella deLuca/Dahn Yook def. Maelen Alexander/Clarise Seguin 6-0,6-0