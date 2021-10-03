NORTH ADAMS — Big-time blowouts are becoming the norm for the Blue Devils.
Elli Miles scored four goals and Madison Saunders broke through with two more as Drury (8-0-1) had little issue in an 8-0 win over Gateway.
The Blue Devils, specifically Miles, got going roughly 20 minutes into the match with two goals within two minutes. Julia Albright earned an assist and Drury was up 2-0.
Hailey Kingsley is up to eight assists on the year after setting up three goals on Friday night.
Brooke Bishop and Hannah LaCasse also scored in the win.
Drury travels to Lee on Tuesday.
———
Gateway 0 0 — 0
Drury 5 3 — 8
First Half — D: Miles (unassisted), 18:00; D: Miles (Albright), 19:00; D: Saunders (Kingsley), 23:00; D: Bishop (unassisted), 23:00; D: Saunders (Kingsley), 24:00.
Second Half — D: Miles (Lloyd), 47:00; D: LaCasse (unassisted), 65:00; D: Miles (Kingsley), 69:00.
Saves — G: Hollowell 16 saves; D: Rivard 0, Bishop 0.
Wahconah 3, Brattleboro 0
DALTON — Three different Warriors found the back of the net in a weekend win for the Warriors.
Wahconah pounced into action with three goals in the first half. Emma Belcher got on the board first in the 21st minute and Olivia Gamberoni was credited with an assist on the play.
Five minutes later, Gamberoni got one of her own to go off a Norah Esko assist. Claire Naef closed the scoring with 11 minutes left in the first half. Quinn Walton earned an assist on the play.
Wahconah will play at Pittsfield on Monday.
———
Brattleboro 0 0 — 0
Wahconah 3 0 — 3
First Half — W: Belcher (Gamberoni), 20:30; W: Gamberoni (Esko), 25:17; W: Naef (Walton), 28:21.
Minnechaug 2, Pittsfield 0
WILBRAHAM — Minnechaug scored on each side of the break and blanked the Generals on Saturday.
Isabelle Fergus scored the game's first goal off an Alexa Stone assist 12 minutes into the game. Fergus assisted on Jayme Cerasuo's goal in the 47th minute.
Pittsfield keeper Jasmine Small stopped 12 shots.
———
Pittsfield 0 0 — 0
Minnechaug 1 1 — 2
First Half — M: Fergus (Stone), 12:47.
Second Half — M: Cerasuo (Fergus), 56:11.
South Hadley 3, Pittsfield 0
PITTSFIELD — Lauren Marjanski's hat trick was the difference on Friday.
Marjanski did most of the damage on her own with two unassisted goals. Emma Sanford was credited with an assist on Marjanski's second goal of the day, which came eight minutes into the second half.
Jasmine Small had four saves in net for Pittsfield.