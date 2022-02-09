LENOX — Not even fouling a 3-point shooter with a one-point lead at the end of regulation could stop the momentum Mount Everett built up in the second half at Lenox on Wednesday night.
Lenox hit one of the free throws to force overtime, but the Eagles didn’t slow their ascent on the way to a 47-43 victory.
Emma Goewey won the OT tip, knocking the ball to Hudah Ngoy-Nkulu. Ngoy-Nkulu drove and kicked to Emily Steuernagle in the left corner, and the sophomore drained a 3-pointer to open the extra frame.
Four minutes later, her triple would’ve still stood. Lenox, which opened the afternoon tilt with a 17-point first quarter, managed just two points in overtime.
“We tend to get in our heads a lot, but we always seem to play a better second half,” said Goewey, who finished with a game-high 24 points. “We can get rid of those jitters. We just needed some momentum and once we got it, we kept flowing. Adrenaline starts pumping and shots start falling.”
Chloe Doyle answered Steuernagle’s dagger with an inside bucket off an offensive rebound to make it a one-point game, but Steuernagle wasn’t finished. She added a pair of foul shots with 44 seconds left and secured two monster rebounds to close out the Millionaires.
Doyle finished with a team-high 10 points for Lenox, which also got nine a piece from Jocelyn Fairfield and Tabor Paul. But, the Millionaires were just 8 of 20 from the foul line in the game, and missed 9 of 10 in the second half and OT. The lone make was Doyle’s as she was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds left in regulation. She hit the middle to force another four minutes.
(tncms-inline)1491551677823991811[0](/tncms-inline)
Lenox couldn’t utilize bonus basketball to get back whatever it had lost following a first half in which the hosts built a 26-14 lead.
Mount Everett hinted at a comeback right from the start, scoring the first seven points of the third quarter, including a banked 3-pointer from Julia Devoti to force a Lenox timeout up 26-21.
The Millionaires scrapped the lead back out to nine, as Paul knocked down a long two for the 34-25 edge entering the final frame. The lead actually hit 11 again when Aida Nichols scored off an inbounds pass under the hoop to start the fourth, and when Kelsey Kirchner scored with 4:30 remaining, the hosts still held a 38-29 advantage.
Goewey converted on a three-point play, and then Steuernagle canned a triple to draw the Eagles within one. She had another shot from long range to take the lead but missed.
“She’s a killer for us. She can turn our attitude. She’s a great player on and off the court,” said Goewey of Steuernagle. “She’s always there doing her best, down by 50, she’s there running hard. When she hit that 3 it really changed things for us.”
Nichols scored on a putback to make it a three-point game, but Lenox finished the final two minutes 1 of 5 from the foul line, leaving the door open. Geowey scored on a putback with 1:13 left to make it 40-39, and then off a Ngoy-Nkulu steal, Goewey rolled in a hook shot in the paint for the lead with 14 seconds left.
“I was shooting a lot, so wasn’t really sure what to do with it down there. Decided to give [the hook shot] a go, and it dropped for me,” said Goewey. “Very lucky, I like that shot.”
Goewey’s 24 points came with 6 of 10 shooting from the foul line and nine field goals. They were also a season-high after she poured in 23 last weekend against Pope Francis.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (47)
Sarnacki 0-3-3, Ngoy-Nkulu 1-0-2, Stewart 0-0-0, E. Steuernagle 4-2-8, Devoti 2-1-7, A. Steuernagle 0-0-0, Carpenter 1-1-3, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 9-6-24. Totals 15-13-47.
LENOX (43)
Doyle 4-2-10, Patel 1-0-2, Fairfield 3-1-9, Paul 2-5-9, Nichols 2-0-4, Kirchner 2-0-4, Lipton 1-0-2, Ano 1-0-3, Nicotra 0-0-0, Giardina 0-0-0. Totals 17-8-43.
Everett 10 4 11 16 6 — 47
Lenox 17 9 8 7 2 — 43
3-pointers — ME 4 (E. Steuernagle 2, Devoti 2); L 3 (Fairfield 2, Ano).