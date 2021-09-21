max digrigoli drives

Lenox’s Max DiGrigoli tees off. DiGrigoli was the medalist in a Lenox win over Monument Mountain.

GREAT BARRINGTON — At Wyantenuck Country Club, Lenox's Max DiGrigoli and Cliff Flynn each cracked 40 as the visiting Millionaires beat Monument Mountain 160-214.

DiGrigoli was medalist with a 2-over-par 38. He had a birdie on the par-5 eighth hole. Flynn shot 39, and birdied the par-5 fifth hole.

At Wyantenuck, the golfers play holes 1 through 8, skip 9 and finish on the 10th.

LENOX (160) — Max DiGrigoli 38, Ben Haddad 44, Max Shepardson 43, Cliff Flynn 39, Devan Patel 40, Noah Kirby 46.

MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (214) — Gregory Kay 54, Liam Trask 57, Noah Kisiel 51, Paul Naventi 52, Marco Buffoni 64, Hunter Curletti 76.

Birdies: DiGrigoli, No. 8; Flynn, No. 5.

Pathfinder 23, McCann Tech 1

ADAMS — At Forest Park Country Club, visiting Pathfinder made itself right at home in a virtual sweep of McCann.

The only point for the Hornets came at No. 1, when Owen Vareschi earned a point in a 3-1 win by Pathfinder's Thomas Knybel.

Thomas Knybel (P) def. Owen Vareschi 3-1; Jason Swistak (P) def. Keeghen Scott 4-0; Cameron Zoto (P) def. Logan Driscoll 4-0; Cody Samson (P) def. Joe Roy 4-0; Trevor Allard (P) def. Dominic Briggs 4-0; Logan Watts (P) def. Avery Huffstater 4-0.