LEE — Greenock Country Club was home away from home for Ben Dingman and the Mounties on Tuesday.
Dingman birdied on the seventh hole and was the medalist, shooting a 39 against the Wildcats in a 159-239 win.
Cam Turner birdied both the six and seventh holes, joining Owen Petropulos and Cayden Conry as Mount Greylock golfers who closed the day with a 40.
Nick McDonough led Lee with a 54.
The Wildcats will host Monument Mountain on Wednesday and Mount Greylock is off until Friday’s match at Wahconah.
Mount Greylock 167, Taconic 203
WILLIAMSTOWN — Owen Petropulos was the medalist, shooting a 3-over 39, as the Mounties topped Taconic at Waubeeka on Monday.
Cameron Turner and Alexander Art each shot 5-over 41 for the Mounties.
Nate Murphy was Taconic’s top golfer on the day, matching Turner and Art with a 5-over 41.