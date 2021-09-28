Owen Petropulos (3).JPG

Owen Petropulos had a strong performance for the Mounties in Tuesday's win over Lee. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

LEE — Greenock Country Club was home away from home for Ben Dingman and the Mounties on Tuesday.

Dingman birdied on the seventh hole and was the medalist, shooting a 39 against the Wildcats in a 159-239 win.

Cam Turner birdied both the six and seventh holes, joining Owen Petropulos and Cayden Conry as Mount Greylock golfers who closed the day with a 40.

Nick McDonough led Lee with a 54.

The Wildcats will host Monument Mountain on Wednesday and Mount Greylock is off until Friday’s match at Wahconah.

Mount Greylock 167, Taconic 203

WILLIAMSTOWN — Owen Petropulos was the medalist, shooting a 3-over 39, as the Mounties topped Taconic at Waubeeka on Monday.

Cameron Turner and Alexander Art each shot 5-over 41 for the Mounties.

Nate Murphy was Taconic’s top golfer on the day, matching Turner and Art with a 5-over 41.