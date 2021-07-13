WEST NEWTON — It was a tough day for the three members of Berkshire County clubs — Bob Linn, Jake Driscoll and Matt Gilardi — who teed off Tuesday in the rain-delayed opening round of medal-play qualifying at the 113th Massachusetts Amateur Championship at Brae Burn Country Club.

Linn, a member at Berkshire Hills Country Club, and The Country Club of Pittsfield's Driscoll turned in rounds of 6-over par 78 while Matt Gilardi, also a member at the CC of Pittsfield, carded a 9-over 81.

The field of 144 golfers will be trimmed to the low 32 after today's second round to set the stage for three days of match play that will determine the champion. With 37 golfers firing rounds of 1-over or better, it is likely that it will take between 2-over and 4-over to advance to match play.

Two golfers, Boston's Golf Club's Andy Luther and Tedesco Country Club's George Zolotas, shot 4-under 68s to lead the way, while Owen Quinn (Worcester Country Club) and 2018 champion Patrick Frodigh (Dedham Polo & Country Club) shot rounds of 69 to put themselves in prime position to advance.

Of the Berkshire trio, Driscoll put himself in the best position to advance to match play through his first 15 holes, standing just 1-over with two birdies and three bogeys. Unfortunately, Brae Burn's finishing stretch proved difficult with the 22-year-old playing the final three holes in 5-over with a bogey on 16 and double bogeys on the long par-3 17th hole (255 yards) and the 444-yard par-4 18th hole.

Linn, the reigning Mass. Super Senior champion, had seven bogeys and a single birdie on his scorecard, while Gilardi struggled to an opening nine of 42 and suffered a double bogey on both nines on his way to a disappointing 81.