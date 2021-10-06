Ben Haddad follows his shot

Lenox's Ben Haddad shot a team-best 37 for the Millionaires at Berkshire Hills on Tuesday. 

 JAKE MENDEL — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

ADAMS — McCann Tech managed 4.5 points, but it wasn’t enough to best Springfield International on Wednesday.

Logan Driscoll was the individual winner for the Hornets at Forest Park Country Club with a 3-1 victory on the afternoon. Fellow Hornet Joe Roy picked up a point for the home team.

The Hornets host their final home match of the season on Thursday against Mohawk.

Lenox 156, Taconic 192

PITTSFIELD — Ben Haddad and Max DiGrigoli shot matching 37s as the Millionaires had no issues at Berkshire Hills on Wednesday.

Devon Patel shot a 40 and Cliff Flynn added a 41 to round out Lenox’s top-four players.

Nate Murphy shot a 29 for the Green and Gold.