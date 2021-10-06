ADAMS — McCann Tech managed 4.5 points, but it wasn’t enough to best Springfield International on Wednesday.
Logan Driscoll was the individual winner for the Hornets at Forest Park Country Club with a 3-1 victory on the afternoon. Fellow Hornet Joe Roy picked up a point for the home team.
The Hornets host their final home match of the season on Thursday against Mohawk.
Lenox 156, Taconic 192
PITTSFIELD — Ben Haddad and Max DiGrigoli shot matching 37s as the Millionaires had no issues at Berkshire Hills on Wednesday.
Devon Patel shot a 40 and Cliff Flynn added a 41 to round out Lenox’s top-four players.
Nate Murphy shot a 29 for the Green and Gold.