WILLIAMSTOWN — It was an expectedly tight one as two of the top teams in Western Massachusetts duked it out on the front nine at Waubeeka Golf Links on Monday.
When the dust settled, it was the visiting Millionaires from Lenox with a 163-167 victory over Mount Greylock.
"Lenox showed up six deep with one of their final two players delivering the blow that took the lead for Lenox and eventual win," wrote Greylock coach Mitchell Spooner in an email. "Both teams are six-plus deep in their order and today theirs got the best of ours. We are the best 1-3 team I have seen in this area and know we will make a solid run to close the year."
Max DiGrigoli shot a 2-over-par 38 to take medalist honors by a single stroke over Greylock's Cameron Turner. Turner's 39 was his first time breaking 40. Per Spooner, "He has been knocking on the door of this daily and to finally see him break through is a compliment to the last four years of hard work."
DiGrigoli's 38 came with a birdie on the par-5 fifth hole. Greylock's Alexander Axt birdied that same hole and finished with a 41 to match teammate Owen Petropulos. Petropulos parred each of the last three holes. Cayden Conry's 46 was the final team score to tabulate for the Mounties.
Lenox got a big performance out of Cliff Flynn in the fifth pairing, as he came in with a 3-over 39 to match Turner. Flynn played to six pars on Monday. Meanwhile, Ben Haddad shot a 41 with a birdie on the par-5 eighth hole. No. 6 golfer for Lenox, Noah Kirby, came in with a 45, and that was all she wrote for Greylock.
Lenox also got a 47 from Devin Patel and a 48 from Max Shepardson, who birdied the ninth hole.
Mount Greylock also had two 47s from Ben Dingman and Thomas Art. Drew Scanlon also played to a 48.
Mohawk 22.5, McCann Tech 1.5
ASHFIELD — Haley Bourdon scored a point for the Hornets in the second pairing at Mohawks on Monday, but the Warriors proved too much as a whole.
Playing at Edge Hill Golf Course, Bourdon was defeated by Mohawk's Gage Patenaude, 3-1. Keeghen Scott picked up another half-point for the Hornets against Phineas Tuttman, 3.5-.5, but that was all McCann could muster.
Owen Vareschi was beaten by Ben Thompson 4-0. Danika Dodge fell 4-0 to Oliver Johnson. Joe Roy was taken by Logan Moore 4-0, and Logan Driscoll bested by Austin Parker 4-0.
The Hornets are on the road again today in Springfield.