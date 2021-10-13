LENOX — The Lenox golf team wrapped up an undefeated regular season and a Southern Division championship with a series of rounds of the season.
Devan Patel was medalist, shooting even-par 35 on the front nine at Wyndhurst Manor and Club, and the Millionaires beat Monument Mountain 147-209 Wednesday. Four of the six Lenox golfers shot under 40. It was the 34th consecutive dual-match win for the Millionaires.
"The 147 is as low as any team I've had," Lenox coach Dick Salinetti said. "This was an all-varsity lineup. I'm hoping we're not peaking too soon."
Patel had birdies on the eighth and ninth holes.
Also scoring under 40 were Max DiGrigoli (37), Cliff Flynn (37) and Max Shepardson (38).
LENOX (147) — Max DiGrigoli 37, Ben Haddad 42, Max Shepardson 38, Devan Patel 35, Cliff Flynn 37, Noah Kirby 44.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (209) — Gregory Kay 51, Liam Trask 49, Paul Naventi 49, David Casey 50, Marco Buffoni 66, Hunter Curletti 63.
Birdies: Patel No. 8, 9; DiGrigoli No. 9; Haddad, No. 9.
Taconic 117, Mount Everett 149
GREAT BARRINGTON — At Wyantenuck Country Club, the teams scored six holes and two golfers on each team actually completed nine.
Nate Murphy of Taconic was medalist. He shot 24 over six holes, finishing with birdies on No. 5 and No. 6 He shot a 2-over-par 39 over nine holes.
TACONIC (117) — Nate Murphy 24, Camdyn McKillop 29, Jackson Molleur 33, Cam LaFerriere 31, Dom Hall 34, Abby Syzmanski 42.
MOUNT EVERETT (149) — Simon Fife 33, Eli Smith 38, Gabe Fahey 37, Finn Vion 41, Chet Schur 49.