FITCHBURG — Veteran New York professional Rob Labritz shot a 1-under par 69 to rally past second-round leader Brad Adamonis and hold off a foursome of pursuers by one shot at Oak Hill Country Club to capture the $75,000 Massachusetts Open Championship on Wednesday.
The 50-year-old Labritz trailed Adamonis, a former PGA Tour player, by three shots entering Wednesday's final round, but the 36-hole leader slumped to a 5-over 40 on his final nine holes and carded a 75 that dropped him into a tie for 11th place.
Labritz, a three-time winner of the New York State Open and the 2019 Rhode Island Open champion, finished with a 5-under total of 205 in three days over the par-70 layout. Three-time Mass Open champion Jason Thresher (West Suffield, Conn.), Boston-area amateur Ben Spitz, Dave Pastore (Stamford, Conn.), Shawn Warren (Falmouth, Maine) and Max Theodorakis (Danbury, Conn.) all finished one shot back at 4-under 206.
Meanwhile, Country Club of Pittsfield head professional Eric Mabee had a disappointing final-round 77 that dropped him from a tie for 12th into a tie for 30th place in what started as a 150-player field. Mabee had opened with solid rounds of 71 and 69.
Since April of last year, LPGA Teaching & Club Professional Hall of Famer Kay McMahon has hosted free online weekly public forums that have covered a wide-range of golf topics and frequently featured special guests.
One of those special guests, current CBS on-course reporter and 17-time LPGA winner Dottie Pepper, will be joining McMahon this Friday from 9 to 10 a.m.
While Pepper was known as a feisty competitor and is a two-time major champion, today she is perhaps more recognized for the great job she does as the on-course reporter for CBS' PGA Tour broadcasts. Anyone who listens to Pepper's on-air conversations with Sir Nick Faldo and Jim Nantz knows she isn't shy about expressing her well-formed opinions or mixing it up with her male co-workers.
As a friend and colleague, and having served with Pepper on the Northeast New York PGA's Section Board, McMahon said she is thrilled to have Pepper as her guest. Among the topics the two will discuss will be Pepper's recently released book, Letter to a Champion: My Time With Mr. Pulver. The book focuses on how the relationship of teacher and student shaped her into a major champion and one of the game's top commentators.
To join in the Q&A Fridays weekly session, contact kay@edukaytiongolf.com or call 518-669-1551 to receive your personal passcode.