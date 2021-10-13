DALTON — The Warriors earned the title of Northern Division Champs with a win on their home turf on Tuesday.
Pat McLaughlin was the medalist and Wahconah (12-2) edged Taconic 184-194.
“We had to play the back nine tonight and wow.. It’s like night and day,” Wahconah coach Pete Terpak wrote in an email. “The Back nine is much more challenging and there is a premium on short game. The scores certainly reflect that. I’m happy with the way our season went. We have a great group of young players and the sky is the limit in the upcoming years. I think we have a real good shot at Western Mass. coming up on Monday at the Berkshire Hills.”
McLaughlin’s 41 was enough to hold back Nate Murphy, despite the Taconic golfer closing No. 10 and No. 15 with birdies. Brady Breitmaier’s 43, Dom Marcella’s 48 and Nick Salinetti locked up Wahconah’s top-four spots.
Jackson Molleur shot a 48 and Camden Mackillop, 49, birdied the 18th hole.
St. Mary’s 17, McCann Tech 7
WESTFIELD — McCann Tech’s golf season came to a close with a loss at Tekoa Country Club.
Joe Roy led the Hornets with three points on the day. Avery Huffstater tied St. Mary’s Matt Sabat, which was good for two points.
Logan Driscoll and Owen Vareschi each brought in a point for McCann Tech.