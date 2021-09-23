DALTON — Another strong performance from Pat McLaughlin had the Warriors cruising to a 163-211 win over Monument Mountain at a windy Wahconah Country Club.
McLaughlin birdied the seventh hole and finished as the medalist with a 2-over-par 37.
“Pat had a long layoff this summer, but is quickly regaining his form to lead our team,” Wahconah coach Pete Terpak wrote in an email.
Timmy Kaley, Brady Breitmaier and Dom Marcella all birdied the seventh hole for Wahconah (6-1).
Kaley shot a 39 and Breitmaier a 41.
Monument’s top golfer Gregory Kay shot a 46 and birdied the fifth hole.