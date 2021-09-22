DALTON — Pat McLaughlin was the medalist after shooting a 36 at Wahconah Country Club on Wednesday.
Wahconah leaned on its home-field advantage in a 159-219 win over Lee.
McLaughlin, Timmy Kaley, who shot a 40, and Brady Breitmaier, 41, each birdied the seventh hole for the Warriors. Sam McLaughlin birdied the eighth hole for Wahconah.
“We played pretty consistently today,” Wahconah coach Pete Terpak wrote in an email. “With each passing day, I’m seeing our boys improve. Today, Sam McLaughlin was on track to break 40, until a triple on the last hole dashed those hopes. Impressive for an eighth-grader to show that type of game. I’m proud of Sammy, sometimes you let a good round slip away but that’s what it takes to learn and grow.”
Lee’s Nick McDonaugh shot a 50 on the day. Wahconah is back on the course Thursday with a home match against Monument Mountain.
Hoosac Valley 207, Monument Mountain 221
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Hurricanes picked up a road victory at Wyantenuck on Wednesday.
Hoosac Valley rode the medalist score of 45 by Ian Cappielo to the win.
Monument Mountain was led by Noah Kisiel’s 48.
Westfield Tech 23, McCann Tech 1
ADAMS — The McCann Tech golf team fell to Westfield Tech on Wednesday afternoon.
Joe Roy and Logan Driscoll each earned half a point for the Hornets.
McCann Tech will play Pope Francis at Franconia Golf Course in Springfield on Friday.