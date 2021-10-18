WILLIAMSTOWN — For Senior Day at Waubeeka Golf Links, Mount Greylock loaded up with Cayden Conry, Alex Axt and Cameron Turner leading the Mounties out of the opening gate.
"The day started out with loud yells from spectators and players when Cameron Turner made a shot from 160-out on the par-4 second hole to get an eagle," wrote Greylock coach Mitchell Spooner. "The shot was perfect, landed just before and rolled right in. This was the first eagle ever on the brand new green that sits at the end of the long par-4 that was just redesigned by Waubeeka staff at the end of last year."
Axt, Conry and Ben Dingman all birdied the par-5 fifth hole for Greylock in a 160-207 win. Axt and Dingman each shot 3-over 39 to share medalist honors.
"The three seniors are all excellent gentlemen and will truly be missed next year," wrote Spooner. "Axt led the team well as our captain this year and has grown to be a great, consistent player with excellent leadership skills that really helped with our younger players."
Hoosac Valley was led by Ian Cappiello, who birdied the 166-yard, par-3 third hole and finished with a 43.
Greylock is next on the links for Tuesday's Western Massachusetts championship tournament in Greenfield.