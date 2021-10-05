WILLIAMSTOWN — Alexander Axt was the medalist with a 40 as the Mounties took care of business against the Spartans at Waubeeka.
Greylock won the match 169-231.
Thomas Art shot a 42, Ben Dingman added a 43 and Cameron Turner wrapped up Mount Greylock's top-four with a 44.
"This time of year is when you decide to be good or great," Mount Greylock coach Mitchell Spooner wrote in an email. "Today we were just good.
"The troubles of the first few holes led some of us to get a little more wet than the rest of us and I am glad we stayed on the dry end."
Gregory Kay was Monument's top golfer with a 53 on the day.