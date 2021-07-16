Marc Jemilo and Marshall Prokop took charge early and never looked back last weekend, successfully defending their title by five shots in the 11th Worthington Cup best-ball tournament at The Links at Worthington.
The duo, both members at the Hampshire County club, fired an opening 3-under par 67 to take a three-shot lead and then improved on that with a closing 65 on Sunday to prevail by five shots over Links member James Ryan and Suffield (Conn.) Country's Steve Flint. Ryan and Flint produced rounds of 70 and 65.
Another highlight of the day came in the Second Division, where Links women's club champion Chris Eugin and partner Liz Kay took top honors over the guys, combining for rounds of 78 and 76 to win by a comfortable six shots over Dennis Bolydga and Robert Smith (82-79).
Things were tighter in the First Division, where the pairing of John Dabrowski and Peter Cowlin needed a two-hole playoff to outlast Chip Moore and Leo Kruczowski for top honors. The winners had rounds of 73 and 72, while the runners-up shot 75-70.
Links General Manager Scott Preston said before the tournament that the club hopes to build the Cup into a tournament that draws from all around the region. This year's field showed some success in that regard — there was a good turnout of players from the Pioneer Valley and one pairing included two members of Cape Cod Country Club.
Wyantenuck Invitational
It looked for a while that this year's Wyantenuck Invitational at Wyantenuck Country Club was in jeopardy as a result of serious flooding on its back nine resulting from the massive amounts of rain that has haunted the Berkshires in recent weeks.
But, alas, thanks to the work of course superintendent Peter Bacon and his hard-working crew, the historic tournament — it has been contested for more than a century — teed off on Friday, admittedly with some adjustments.
"We have been closed almost a week," said Wyantenuck head professional Mark Levesque. "We thought we would be OK until we got 1 1/2 inches of rain on Wednesday night. Because of that rain, we had to make some contingency plans."
Those plans went into effect for Friday's 18-hole opening round that determined the makeup of the flights.
"For the qualifying round," he said in a phone interview on Thursday, "we are going to play holes 1 to 12, and finish on 18 for a 13-hole round."
That plan was followed, with the anticipation that all 18 holes will be in play when match play got underway Saturday morning.
"We hope to have all 18 holes available," Levesque said, "but we may have to play No. 15 as a par 3 (it is normally a par 4) and will have to shorten the tees on No. 17, playing it from 275 to 280 yards.
The tournament has attracted a full field of 56 teams and 112 players with cousins Mike and Ben Schopp attempting to defend the title they won in 2019. Last year's tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19. The Schopps are Wyantenuck members.
This year's tournament comes as the club celebrates its 125th anniversary, though how many times the Invitational has been played is a matter of debate.
"The historians say 117, but some other members think it is 119," Levesque said.
Either way, this version has attracted a field from all over the region, especially from neighboring Connecticut and New York. Levesque said the 112 golfers represent 38 different clubs.
The championship match will tee off on Sunday between 1:30 and 2 p.m.
Mass Amateur Championship
It will be two United States Golf Association champions battling at Brae Burn Country Club in West Newton today in the title match of the Massachusetts Amateur Championship.
Brockton's Matt Parziale (Thorny Lee Golf Club), the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion, and 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur champion Michael Thorbjornsen (Wellesley Country Club) advanced with relatively easy semifinal victories on Friday.
Parziale defeated Chris Bornhorst 4-and-3 while the 19-year-old Thorbjornsen — a freshman at Stanford — ousted Chris Francoeur 3-and-2. They won their quarterfinal matches in the morning.
The 36-hole championship match teed off Saturday morning at 7 a.m. at Brae Burn.
———