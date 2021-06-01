On the 10th anniversary of winning the Massachusetts Senior Four-Ball Championship, Stockbridge Golf Club's Jim Finnerty and Paul Murphy (Charles River CC) find themselves in the top five in the Super Senior Division of this year's tournament after Tuesday's first round being played at Walpole Country Club and Foxborough Country Club.
The longtime partners, who won at The Orchards in 2011, shot an opening-round of 2-over 73 at Walpole to stand five shots off the lead in the division held by two-time champions Jon and Carter Fasick. In the main Senior Division, Finnerty and Murphy are in 43rd place in the 170-plus player field. Stockbridge's George Fleishner and Terry Blanchard (Greenfield CC) shot a 76 at Foxborough Country Club to stand 11th among the Super Seniors (65 and over).
It was a tough day in the main division for the local teams with the pairing of Matt Ortega (Stockbridge Golf Club) and John Dahrouge (Berkshire Hills Country Club) along with the Taconic Golf Club team of Curtis Foehl and Don Dagnoli both shooting 4-over 76s at Foxborough that put them about halfway down the leaderboard and nine shots out of the lead. The Links at Worthington's James Ryan and Longmeadow Country Club's Mike Ryan also shot a 76, but that was at par-71 Walpole, so they are 5-over.
Perhaps the most disappointing round for Berkshire players was recorded by Berkshire Hills' Ralph Dastoli and partner Mark Chylinski, who got off to a poor start and had to settle for an 8-over 79 at Walpole after finishing in a tie for second in last year's tournament,.
Stockbridge Golf Club's Randy Hawthorne and James McMenany carded an 81 while the Wahconah Country Club combination and Paul Briggs and Ron Carver struggled to an 85.
Three teams are tied for the lead in relation to par — Tai Lee (Granite Links CC) and Jim Bandera (Plymouth CC), who shot a 67 at Walpole (par 71), and the pairing of Ray Richard (Willowbend Club) and John Hadges (Thorny Lea GC) who combined for a 68 at Foxborough (par 72). The Super Senior-leading Fasick brothers are just one shot back in the main event, giving them a chance to win twice in today's final round.
The teams will switch courses for today's finale
———
Pioneer Valley golfers Joe Wilson and Michael Mertes have had their share of success in the Berkshires, including as a teammates, and that was the case on Sunday when they finished in a tie for first place in the Stockbridge Trophy tournament at Stockbridge Golf Club.
With the tournament having finished in the rain, Wilson was declared the winner in a match of cards with Mertes having to settle for second place. Mertes and Willson won the 2019 Pewter Cup at Berkshire Hills Country Club and Mertes took the Berkshire Hills Singles title later that summer.
Wilson and Mertes both fired 1-over par 72s in a round that finished in the rain to edge out Berkshire Hills Country Club's Jeff Puleri and Connecticut golfer Paul Buttofucco by a single shot. Puleri had a chance to finish on top but suffered bogeys on two of his final three holes — the long par-4 18th and demanding par-3 second — after starting on No. 4 in the shotgun start.
Mertes, who started his round with consecutive birdies on holes 6-8, gave all three of those shots back with bogeys on holes 12-14 before a birdie on 15 gave him the lead. However, Mertes finished with bogeys on the par-4 fourth hole the and short, but tricky, par-3 fifth while Wilson birdied his final hole, the par-5 15th, to catch Mertes at the wire.
Meanwhile, in the Senior Division, Twin Hills Country Club's Jack Dombek shot a 2-over 73 to prevail by two shots over Keith Albano, who also happens to be a member at the same club in Longmeadow.
The top senior finisher from a county course was Wyantenuck Country Club's ageless Del Kinney Jr., who shot an 81
———
The action will continue at Stockbridge this weekend when the club hosts the Stockbridge Classic, a 36-hole best-ball event that will tee off on Saturday morning with one its strongest fields in recent memory.
Based on the tournament's history, Stockbridge's Chris Shields and Berkshire Hills Country Club's Randy Driscoll deserve the role of favorite considering they won the tournament five consecutive times — 2014-18 — before the Links at Worthington's James Ryan and partner Aidan Brownlie prevailed in 2019.
That being said, there are probably a dozen or so teams that have the ability to contend for the top spot on the par-71 Stockbridge layout.
Among the local duos that have a chance are the Berkshire Hills pairing of Jeff Puleri and Steve Sykes, the Country Club of Pittsfield's Matt Scarafoni and Matt Gilardi, Mike Schopp (Wyantenuck Country Club) and Josh Shepard (CC of Pittsfield), Matt Ortega (Stockbridge CC) and Shane Ortega as well as Greenock Country Club's Matt and Tom Keenan and the father-son pairing of Jim and Matt Finnerty.
Among the out-of-county teams, Joe Wilson will look for a second victory in two weeks at Stockbridge as he teams up with Chris Ferriter, while brothers Jon and Carter Fasick have proven their ability in best-ball events for years and are currently leading the Super Senior Division in the Mass Senior Four-Ball.. They have won the Mass. Super Senior Division twice previously.
———
While this week continues a very busy start to the golf season, there will also be two more big tournaments locally next week with Wahconah Country Club hosting a Mass. Amateur Championship qualifier on Wednesday and the Country Club of Pittsfield holding its annual Men's Invitational next Friday through Sunday.