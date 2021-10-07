ADAMS — The Green and Gold escaped Forrest Park with a tight 173-179 victory over the Hurricanes.
Nate Murphy was the medalist with a 38 and Hoosac’s Ian Cappiello nearly caught up to the Taconic golfer, finishing the match with a 39.
Camdyn McKillop shot a 41 for Taconic. Jackson Molleur shot a 46 and Mat Sottile followed with a 48. Hoosac’s Cory Charron shot a 43 and Gabe Bishop added a 45.
Hoosac plays at Monument Mountain today and the Berkshire Classic will take place at Berkshire Hills Country Club on Sunday.
Mohawk 16, McCann Tech 8
ADAMS — The Hornets couldn’t keep up with Mohawk on Thursday.
Keeghen Scott tied Mohawk’s Oliver Johnson, earning two points for McCann Tech.
The Hornets will play the final match of the season on Tuesday against St. Mary’s in Westfield.