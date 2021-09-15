SPRINGFIELD — The Hornets are headed in the right direction after scoring a season-high in points on Tuesday against Springfield International Charter School.
It wasn't enough, though, as McCann Tech fell 18-6 at Veterans Golf Course.
Freshman Logan Driscoll came home with the Hornets' first individual victory of the season, topping SICS's Andrew Phillips, 3-1. Senior Dominic Briggs carded the team's first tie of the year, matching SICS's Devin Wondolwski.
Meanwhile, Owen Vareschi notched a point, falling 3-1 to Michael Scoville. Keeghen Scott parred the seventh hole for the Hornets, but fell 0-4. As did Joe Roy and senior newcomer Avery Huffstater.
McCann is back on action today for its first home match of the season, which will take place against Springfield Central.