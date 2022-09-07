WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock hosted Lee in a golf match on Wednesday at Waubeeka Golf Links.
Greylock won 177-232, moving to 2-1 on the season while dropping Lee to 1-3.
The co-medalists were Owen Petropulos and Thomas Art for the Mounties.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (177)
Owen Petropulos 43, Jacob Hillman 47, Tommy Art 43, Will Sverluga 58, Ben Dingman 44, Max Wied 57
LEE (232)
David Carlino 56, Jack Boden 74, Joey Abderhalden 52, John Brighenti 65, Jacob Cooper 59, Nathan Terry 82
Wahconah 153, Lenox 172
DALTON — Wahconah golf defeated Lenox on the front nine of the Wahconah Country Club.