Golf Roundup: Wahconah tops Hoosac Valley on season's first Friday

ADAMS — It was a team effort for the Warriors on Friday afternoon, as both Pat McLaughlin and Tim Kaley shot matching 36s to hold off Frank Field and Hoosac Valley at Forest Park Country Club.
Field's 37 led the host Hurricanes, but Wahconah's depth was too powerful.
"A great day for golf on a perfectly manicured Forest Park Country Club the day before their club championship," wrote Hoosac coach Jason Sniezek in an email.
Wahconah put all six of its competing golfers under 47, with the best four totaling just 153 strokes to best Hoosac Valley's 172.
McLaughlin