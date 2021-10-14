LEE — Greenock Country Club treated the Green and Gold well as Taconic secured a Western Massachusetts Division II spot with a 184-223 win over the Wildcats in the team's final regular season match.
Nate Murphy closed his strong regular season as the medalist, shooting a 4-over 39 on the afternoon. Camdyn McKillop and Jackson Molleur matched 48s and Cam LaFerriere shot a 49 to close out Taconic’s top four.
Taconic finished the regular season with a record of 7-6 and the Division II Western Mass. will take place on Monday at Berkshire Hills, Taconic’s home course.
“I thought we were confident enough to win today and get in,” said Murphy, who added that he is looking forward to competing back on the team’s home course. “It’s our own course, we know it better than anyone.”
Johnny Brighenti shot a 47 for the Wildcats.