ADAMS — Cold and rain didn't stop Fall II golf from getting underway in a Berkshire County April.
Taconic overcame a medalist outing from Hoosac Valley's Corben Craig to win 180-188 on the road at Forest Park Country Club on Monday.
"A decent match on a cold, wet day," Hoosac coach Jason Sniezek wrote in an email. "Corben Craig was medalist and he played very well with a birdie on the par-4 second hole. Nate Murphy also played well for Taconic."
Craig shot a 37 to take a two-stroke win over Murphy, but it was the visitors who put four golfers at 50-or-below.
Seamus Hayes carded a 42, while Nick Slocik finished at 49 and Matt Soltile at 50 for Taconic.
Ian Cappiello shot a 44 for the Hurricanes to back up Craig and tie the score at 81-81 through two golfers. Corey Charron actually kept it knotted by matching Slocik's 49, before Taconic pulled in front with Soltile's 50.
Mitch McCann also played for Taconic, finishing with a 60. Joe Beatz shot a 58 for Hoosac Valley.