PITTSFIELD — Playing at Berkshire Hills Country Club, Hoosac Valley's Ian Cappiello and Jackson Molleur of host club Taconic, shot matching 44s to split medalist honors in a match Monday afternoon.
Taconic, though, had the horses to back up Molleur.
The home crew took a 198-205 victory.
Molleur carded a birdie on the par-3 fifth hole, while Cappiello submitted a pair of pars in his round.
Matt Sottile and Nate Murphy were in lock-step behind Molleur with 45 and 46 respectively, while Cam LaFerriere and Camdyn McKillop rounded out the scoring with matching 63s.
The Hurricanes kept all five of their golfers under 60, including a solid 48 from Carson Mills. Kale Kondel shot a 55 and Zachary Mungeon a 58 to round out the Hoosac scoring. Gabe Bishop also shot a 59.
St. Mary's 22.5, McCann Tech 1.5
ADAMS — Playing on their home course at Forest Park Country Club, the Hornets made a bit of noise against visiting St. Mary's, but not enough.
Owen Vareschi earned a point in a 1-3 loss to Cam Cusak, while Keeghan Scott was beaten by Collin Freeman .5-3.5. The Saints took the rest in sweeps.
Joe Roy was defeated by Ryan Major; Logan Driscoll was defeated by Gavin Connors; Danika Dodge was defeated by Katie Sweeney; Avery Huffstater was defeated by Jacob Van Heynigan.
It's a short turnaround for McCann, which is back at Forest Park today against Pathfinder.