DALTON — On a cool afternoon at Wahconah Country Club, Timmy Kaley birdied his seventh hole and finished 2-over 37 to lead his Warriors to a win.
Wahconah won 164-230 and stands at 9-1 on the season.
“Timmy has been our most consistent player through the first 10 matches, averaging a 39.6,” wrote coach Pete Terpak in an email. “I love TK’s game. He’s getting stronger with every passing day and he has a very competitive nature.”
Patrick McLaughlin was one off his teammates mark with a 38, while Brady Breitmaier shot a 40. Wahconah’s scoring was capped by Brodie Ziemba and Carter Drake’s identical 49s, while Dom Marcella also shot a 51.
Simon Fife was the top Mount Everett golfer with a 51 as well. Eli Smith finished in 56, Finn Vion in 59 and Gabe Fahey in 64.
Lenox 170, Mount Everett 248
GREAT BARRINGTON — Max DiGrigoli rebounded from a tough round earlier in the week to earn medalist honors on Wednesday at Mount Everett.
The Lenox standout shot a 1-over 37 at Wyantenuck Country Club to lead his Millionaires to victory. Cliff Flynn joined DiGrigoli under 40, shooting a 39, while Noah Kirby and Brady DiGrigoli finished off the scoring with matching 47s.
Mount Everett was led by Simon Fife with a 56. Gabe Fahey shot a 57, with Eli Smith at 63 and Finn Vion finishing at 72 to finish out the Eagles’ scoring.
For Lenox, Hunter Shepardson and Oliver Kirby shot 52s. Chet Schur shot an 80 for the Eagles.
Central 9, McCann Tech 7
ADAMS — Playing back home at Forest Park Country Club, McCann Tech nearly pulled out a win.
The Hornets got a 2-2 tie from Joe Roy against Sydney Dodds while Dominic Briggs managed a point from Ocen Elliston. Aver Huffstater took a 4-0 forfeit, but Central’s Angela Huang won 4-0 against Logan Driscoll and the Golden Eagles pulled in front.
The Hornets host Mohawk on Monday.