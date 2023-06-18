Bob and Aaron Nackoul take Allied Association Father and Son Championship at Wahconah Country Club

DALTON — The team of Bob and Aaron Nackoul posted an early 6-under 65 and then spent three hours waiting to see if it was good enough to give the Berkshire Hills Country Club duo a victory in the Allied Association’s Father-and-Son Championship.
Turns out it was.
The duo’s bogey-free round ended up being three shots better than Wyantenuck Country Club’s Tom and Davis Mullany in a flight that included 46 teams with sons ages 22-and-over.
Meanwhile, in the age 17-21 flight, former Lenox High standout Max DiGrigoli and his father, Marc, combined for a 2-under 69 to prevail by three...