Allied Association announces creation of Berkshire County Golf Hall of Fame

Theodore Roosevelt was the president of the United States and the Model-T wasn’t even on America’s roads yet when a gentleman named W.R. Tucker won the inaugural Berkshire County Allied Association Championship in 1904, an astounding 119 years ago.
Nobody who witnessed the Stockbridge Golf Club member’s victory could have imagined the Association would still be around in 2023, but amazingly that is the case with the Country Club of Pittsfield’s Adam Brickle becoming the latest Allied individual champion in August at Wyantenuck Golf Club in Great Barrington.
So,