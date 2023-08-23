<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Country Club of Pittsfield's Eric Mabee wins NENY PGA championship at Eagle Crest

Country Club of Pittsfield head pro Eric Mabee won the 2023 NENY PGA Pro Championship on Tuesday.

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Eric Mabee’s annual competitive goal is to earn a ticket to the PGA Professional Championship and he successfully did so on Tuesday at Eagle Crest Country Club for the ninth time in 11 attempts, despite playing with a heavy heart.

After just returning from his grandfather’s funeral in his family’s native Wisconsin, the Country Club of Pittsfield head professional won the Northeast New York PGA Section’s Professional Championship by a single shot over longtime section kingpin Scott Berliner.

