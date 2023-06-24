Golf Notebook: Rain-shortened Round 2 at Pewter Cup; Greenock, Wyndhurst team up for Junior Clinics

As anyone in the Berkshires could see on Saturday, it was hardly a good day for golf.
Nonetheless, those taking part in the Pewter Cup at Berkshire Hills Country Club all managed to finish nine holes before the conditions became officially unplayable.
So, the 41st edition of the best-ball tournament will be 45 holes instead of 54, assuming the weather is more cooperative for Sunday's final round.
While first-round leaders Lee Albertson and Gregg Strattner cooled off from their sensational opening-round 59, they still hold a solid four-shot lead after shooting a 1-under 36 on Berkshire Hills' par-37 back side. The Pioneer Valley duo is at 14-under 95 through 27 holes.
Only two teams in the Championship Flight shot better than 2-under 35 and those duos are now the leaders' closest pursuers. The Country Club of Pittsfield's Josh Shepard and longtime partner Jamie Cimini (Thorny Lea CC) carded a 4-under 33 to sit four shots behind the leaders while Michael and Keven Slyne shot a 4-under 32 and trail by five.
Three teams are tied for fourth place but they are a distant eight shots behind Albertson and Strattner.
A few of the golfers did manage to play a few more than nine holes, but only their nine-hole totals counted. Club prestdent Jeff Puleri said a few teams who made early birdies on their second nines were upset, but that the tournament rules stipulated how the situation would be handled if it occured.
The leaders in the Championship Flight are scheduled to tee off at around 2 p.m., weather willing.
———
THE LEADERS
Championship Flight
Through 27 holes
1. Lee Albertson and Grett Strattner, 59-36 -- 95; 2. Josh Shepard and Jamie Cimini, 66-33 -- 99. 3. Michael and Keven Slyne, 68-32 -- 100. 4. (tie) Max DiGrigoli and Nate Murphy, 69-35 -- 103; Aaron Nackoul and Adam Brickle, 67-36 -- 103; Matt Scarafoni and Jacob Driscoll, 64-39 -- 103.
Junior Golf
PGA professionals at Wyndhurst Manor and Greenock Country Club will be offering junior golf clinics from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays from July 19 through Aug. 9 at Wyndhurst's driving range.
Wyndhurst's Chris Polidoro and Greenock's Ryan Butterick will provide instruction focused on golf fundamentals. The clinic is open to juniors (ages 6 to 14) of all skill levels.
The clinics will include games to help the juniors learn while having fun at the same time. The cost is $20 per child per day.
Those interested can sign up at the pro shop at either club. For more information call Wyndhurst's pro shop at 413-637-2563 or the Greenock pro shop at 413-243-3323.
Greenock Junior Open
Greenock will also be hosting its Junior Open on Wednesday, Aug. 9th.
Once again sponsored by Dr. Muthiah Sukumaran and his wife, the field will be broken into five groups — boys ages 8-11 (9 holes), boys 12-15 (18 holes), boys 16-18 (18 holes) and all girls (9 holes).
The tournament will start with at 9 a.m. shotgun start.
There will be scholarship funds for both boys and girls available as well as pro shop merchandise for all the winners.
To sign up or with any questions, call the Greenock pro shop at 413-243-3323.
By the way, did we mention that the event is FREE! Yes, it is.
———
Speaking of Greenock, in Monday's story on the Allied Father-and-Son Championship, Bob Nackoul was listed as a member at the same club as his son, Aaron when reporting on their impressive victory.
To set the record straight, Bob Nackoul is a member at Greenock while Aaron is a member at Berkshire Hills. Apologies to the champions and Greenock members.