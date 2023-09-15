Janice Barry's victory at Berkshire Hills highlights the county women's club championship winners

A victory in Berkshire Hills Country Club’s women’s club championship has been an annual rite of summer for Diane Breen over the past two-plus decades.
Nobody realizes that more than Janice Barry, who said she’s had “lots of second-place finishes” in the tournament as a result of Breen’s 20-plus victories in a row.
That changed this summer, however, when Barry (84-84–168) pulled away over the final four holes to win the women’s club championship victory by three shots over Paige Lovellette (84-87–171) and by six over Breen (88-86–174).
“I’ve played about 25 times in the club championship and it’s nice to finally bring one home,” said Barry. “Diane is a phenomenal player and works so hard on her game, as her success shows.”
After starting the final round tied with Lovellette and two shots ahead of Breen, Barry took the lead by herself with a front-nine 40 that included a birdie on No. 1, (a par 5 for the women). She made the turn two shots ahead of Lovellette and four shots up on Breen.
Just when it looked like Barry was in charge, she stumbled by playing Nos. 9-12 in 7-over par. Suddenly, her four-shot lead turned into a one-shot deficit to Lovellette and allowed Breen to briefly get within two shots of the lead.
“I struggled with double bogeys on Nos. 9, 10 and 12,” Barry said. “The trend for me is to get off track in those cases, but this time I was able to right the ship and kept grinding. I was pretty happy with how I kept my focus.”
Indeed, the 52-year-old rebounded immediately, playing Nos. 13-15 in 1-under par with a pivotal birdie on the par-5 15th hole that put her three shots ahead of Lovellette and four up on Breen.
“I chipped in for the birdie on No. 15 and that was the dagger,” she said.
While Barry walked up the 18th fairway with a four-shot margin and the outcome no longer in doubt, Breen offered her congratulations.
“I didn’t know exactly where I stood because I was working really hard to stay focused on my game, ” Barry said. “Diane came over to me in the 18th fairway and congratulated me. She was very gracious.”
Helping make the day even more enjoyable was having Lovellette as the third player in the group. More than a decade ago, Barry, who was the softball coach at Pittsfield High School, coached Lovellette on the Generals’ team.
While Breen’s amazing run ended, defending champions did walk away with the women’s club championships at a majority of the county’s private and public courses. Here are the club championship winners:
COUNTRY CLUB OF PITTSFIELD
Erin Kushi successfully defended the title she won a year ago, winning comfortably with rounds of 82 and 80 over the South Street course.
The low-net winner was Merril Leferman with net rounds of 77 and 65,
WAUBEEKA GOLF LINKS
Defending champion Nancy Barry started fast and never looked back on her way to a 14-shot victory over past champion Judi Willette. Barry produced solid rounds of 76 and 78.
In the net division, Kay Goldstein (74-75—149) and Mary Cluk (70-79) shared the top position.
WYANTENUCK COUNTRY CLUB
As has been the case in most recent summers, it came down to Jen Race and Kathy Sullivan finishing 1-2 in the women’s club championship with Race earning the victory with a 36-hole total of 161, nine shots better than Sullivan. Lynn Ruta finished third at 176.
TACONIC GOLF CLUB
Sara D’Arcangelo won the women’s championship at the Williams College course by three shots over Lynn Scully, finishing at 156 for 36 holes.
Susan Street took the low net title with a 136 total, three shots better than Fran Vandermeer.
WAHCONAH COUNTRY CLUB
Joyce Blake carded rounds of 88 and 85 for a 173 total to successfully defend her title in Dalton while low-net honors went to Joanne Warren (76-75—151).
GREENOCK COUNTRY CLUB
Martha Paolucci’s 36-hole total of 167 continued her dominance at the nine-hole Donald Ross gem for another year.
FOREST PARK COUNTRY CLUB
Angie Linger also continued to pile up championships at her home club, finishing at 173 for 36 holes to easily outdistance runner-up Renelle Moser.
———
The Berkshire County Fall Senior Series (ages 50 and up) returns for a 21st season on Wednesday, Sept. 20 with a two-man scramble at Berkshire Hills Country Club.
The five events will be held on consecutive Wednesdays with shotgun starts at 12:30 p.m. for the first two tournaments and noon for the final three.
The other four tournaments will be held at Greenock Country Club (singles, Sept. 27), Wyndhurst Golf Club (scramble, Oct. 4), Wahconah Country Club (scramble, Oct. 11) and the Waubeeka Golf Links (scramble, Oct. 18).
There will be two divisions based on the combined age of partners with low gross and low net prizes for each division. Handicaps must be available electronically or with a GHIN Card. Golfers without a handicap card will be issued a 5 handicap.
The cost is $55 and includes golf, food and prizes (carts are extra). Call the pro shop at the host club to register but no earlier than two weeks before the tournament.
As usual, the entry fees and money taken in for a skins game will be used to fund college scholarships for junior golfers.
Anyone with questions should contact Bill Gates at 413-464-1333 or Paul Traversa at 413-822-5613.